APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,414 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 244.3% in the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 18,597 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $603,210.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,167.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $566,244.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,528 shares in the company, valued at $777,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ARW stock opened at $67.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.24. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $85.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

