APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 70.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,202 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,678.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 962.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 78.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VNO opened at $41.41 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average of $51.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 161.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.64%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VNO. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

