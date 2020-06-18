APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 341,906 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 55,324 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 51.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 148,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 50,516 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $8,658,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 113,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 24,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.60. Ally Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ally Financial news, Director Mayree C. Clark bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.81.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

