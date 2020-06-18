APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Holdings in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,536,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 8,181.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,511,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $689,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 809,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,406.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,938 in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alkermes Plc has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $25.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alkermes Plc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALKS. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.23.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

