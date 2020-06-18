APG Asset Management N.V. Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 156.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,637 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,279,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,175,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,944,000 after buying an additional 1,579,664 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 881,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,054,000 after buying an additional 839,700 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,792,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,253,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,498,000 after buying an additional 732,357 shares during the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 5,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $124,448.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,043.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,722 shares of company stock worth $501,377. Corporate insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Global PLC has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 107.92%. Analysts predict that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBTYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on Liberty Global from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Liberty Global from $26.70 to $30.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, New Street Research raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.95.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.