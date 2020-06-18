APG Asset Management N.V. Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,700 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 1,184.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Televisa SAB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered Grupo Televisa SAB to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Televisa SAB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

TV stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.12. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. Grupo Televisa SAB had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Televisa SAB will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa SAB Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

