APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New $2 Million Investment in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

AXS stock opened at $41.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2,088.00 and a beta of 0.60. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.90.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Axis Capital had a net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is 65.08%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Axis Capital from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Axis Capital from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Axis Capital from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axis Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.14.

In other news, Director Anne Melissa Dowling purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $50,078.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,863.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Davis purchased 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.42 per share, for a total transaction of $14,147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,490.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 576,400 shares of company stock worth $23,109,328 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Axis Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

