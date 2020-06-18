APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New Investment in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 78,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 21,127 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 70,932 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 234,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 188,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone & Data Systems stock opened at $20.58 on Thursday. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Telephone & Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is 66.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.58.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

