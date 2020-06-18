APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 189,329 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 92.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 189,329 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on RNR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.38.

NYSE RNR opened at $184.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.23 and its 200-day moving average is $175.18. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.11). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.