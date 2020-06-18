APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 237,489 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 237,489 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 88.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 171.65%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jun 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 10.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other AGNC Investment news, CEO Gary D. Kain bought 189,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $2,383,768.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Fisk acquired 15,628 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $199,569.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,712.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AGNC Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.23.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

