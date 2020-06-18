APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 25,739 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 97.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,739 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of NVR by 56.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp bought a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in NVR by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVR by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in NVR by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75 shares in the company, valued at $225,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,482.00.

NVR stock opened at $3,450.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,145.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,414.10. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,043.01 and a 52-week high of $4,071.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.82.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $45.61 by ($0.65). NVR had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $47.64 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 191.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

