APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 29,861 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 80.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,861 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ABIOMED by 12.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in ABIOMED by 17.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in ABIOMED by 60.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens reduced their price target on ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.40.

Shares of ABMD opened at $254.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.91. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $285.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.27.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $206.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.58 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 18.51%. ABIOMED’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

