APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 44,649 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,649 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $87.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.12. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $169.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.30.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.63.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

