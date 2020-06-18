Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.0% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $351.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,526.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.95. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $355.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.38.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

