Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 172 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.6% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,045,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cascend Securities dropped their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.38.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $351.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,526.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $355.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

