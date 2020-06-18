Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 129 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,720,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $422.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.40. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $177.65 and a fifty-two week high of $436.69.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 89.98%. The firm had revenue of $307.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $421.00 to $319.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.00.

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $4,214,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $192,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,618.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,709 shares of company stock worth $10,623,075 over the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

