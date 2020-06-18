Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 5,183 Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,183 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,613,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,255,000 after buying an additional 1,460,155 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 16,178,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,998,000 after buying an additional 634,991 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,155,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after buying an additional 502,681 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $47,950,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $47,950,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 14,037 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $252,946.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,990.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSTG opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.72. Pure Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $367.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.36 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

