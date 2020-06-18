Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 300 Shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,231,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,754,000 after acquiring an additional 585,053 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,231,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,746,000 after acquiring an additional 585,053 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Proto Labs by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,219,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,833,000 after acquiring an additional 226,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Proto Labs by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,728,000 after acquiring an additional 78,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Proto Labs by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 591,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,046,000 after acquiring an additional 153,946 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robert Bodor sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,029,090.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRLB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Proto Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $116.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.79 and its 200-day moving average is $96.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.76. Proto Labs Inc has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $136.85.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.36 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

