Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Science Applications International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,425,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Science Applications International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Science Applications International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,569,000 after acquiring an additional 52,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,193,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Yvette Kanouff bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.35 per share, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,769.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene bought 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,270.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.73.

SAIC opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.15 and a 200 day moving average of $83.75. Science Applications International Corp has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $96.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

