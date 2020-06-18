Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $124,000 Holdings in Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Clipper Realty were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Clipper Realty by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Clipper Realty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 841,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clipper Realty by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clipper Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Clipper Realty by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLPR opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $142.16 million, a P/E ratio of -63.42 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43. Clipper Realty Inc has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $30.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.17 million. Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Clipper Realty Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLPR. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

In related news, CEO David Bistricer purchased 106,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $611,196.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,278,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,513,272.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sam Levinson purchased 14,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $82,133.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,096.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clipper Realty Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.