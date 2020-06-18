Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $141,000 Stock Position in Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,553 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Cedar Realty Trust worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,258,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 370,818 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,978,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 85,814 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,583,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 289,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,460,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 248,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 43,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CDR opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Cedar Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.98 million, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.24). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $42.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

CDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cedar Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.58.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

