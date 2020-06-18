Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $225,000 Stake in Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Farmland Partners worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,421,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,696,000 after buying an additional 505,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,130,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,938,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 123,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 65,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

FPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE FPI opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $209.36 million, a P/E ratio of -100.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51. Farmland Partners Inc has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.84 million. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 3.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

