Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $245,000 Position in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,322 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baozun were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Baozun by 35.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,047,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,377 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Baozun during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Baozun by 96.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baozun by 32.8% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 609,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,025,000 after purchasing an additional 150,535 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Baozun by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,265,000 after buying an additional 22,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.08. Baozun Inc has a 12 month low of $22.19 and a 12 month high of $56.47.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Baozun Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BZUN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Baozun from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.96.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

