Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $266,000 Holdings in Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,894 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Retail Value worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Retail Value in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Retail Value in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Value in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Retail Value alerts:

Shares of RVI stock opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $253.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78. Retail Value Inc has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $38.85.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.37 million for the quarter. Retail Value had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 14.79%.

In other Retail Value news, Director Scott D. Roulston acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $38,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,719.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RVI. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Value from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Retail Value Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.