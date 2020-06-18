Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $339,000 Position in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,754 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.16% of New Senior Investment Group worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 82.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 647,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 292,966 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 564,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 18,757 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 339.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 62,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 48,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 201.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 36,954 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on New Senior Investment Group from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

New Senior Investment Group stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.65. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

New Senior Investment Group Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

