Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $344,000 Stock Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 21.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in SJW Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 705 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $44,887.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SJW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.83.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $63.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 91.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.39 and its 200-day moving average is $65.32.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $115.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 4.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.91%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

