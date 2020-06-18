Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Invests $172,000 in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,574,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $196,291,000 after purchasing an additional 143,709 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,398,195 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,528,000 after purchasing an additional 470,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,258 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $81,692,000 after purchasing an additional 204,058 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,230,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,336,000 after purchasing an additional 30,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after purchasing an additional 30,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSII shares. BidaskClub cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Shares of CSII opened at $34.39 on Thursday. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $61.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

