Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Invests $280,000 in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,808 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSOD. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 203.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Heidi Spirgi sold 9,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $297,725.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,173.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean E. Carter sold 1,330 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $44,581.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $38.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.79, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.37. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $64.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.48.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.76 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 40.09% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Monday, May 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

