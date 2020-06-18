Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Makes New $65,000 Investment in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,459 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 716,469 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,747,000 after acquiring an additional 172,669 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,645 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 13,766 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,323,864 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $58,660,000 after buying an additional 77,204 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 145,754 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 36,566 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SE opened at $106.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.38 and a beta of 1.35. Sea Ltd has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $107.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). SEA had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. The company had revenue of $913.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sea Ltd will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. CLSA raised shares of SEA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.