Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $44,088,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth about $45,705,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Repligen by 118,477.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,962,000 after acquiring an additional 299,747 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 379,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,673,000 after acquiring an additional 243,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth about $1,012,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen stock opened at $117.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.82. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.32 and a fifty-two week high of $143.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.27, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 15.56 and a quick ratio of 14.09.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RGEN. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $100.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.57.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 46,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total transaction of $6,562,620.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,287,203.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total transaction of $1,022,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,567.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,993 shares of company stock worth $12,033,153 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

