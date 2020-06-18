Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 10,616 Shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,189 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Covanta were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Covanta by 79.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Covanta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Covanta during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Covanta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Covanta during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Covanta to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Covanta in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Covanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Broglio sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $58,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,567 shares in the company, valued at $132,685.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVA opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84. Covanta Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Covanta had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Covanta’s payout ratio is 1,428.57%.

Covanta Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

