Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Navient by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,291,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 409,647 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Navient by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 80,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 33,330 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Navient by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 165,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 44,870 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Navient by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navient alerts:

In other news, Director Frederick Arnold acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $43,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen acquired 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $49,082.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,750 shares of company stock worth $115,143 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NAVI shares. Stephens raised shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.88. Navient Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.00 million. Navient had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Navient Corp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.