Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,580 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. First Hawaiian Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.34.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $187.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FHB. UBS Group boosted their target price on First Hawaiian from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

In other First Hawaiian news, CFO Ravi Mallela bought 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,922.30. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

