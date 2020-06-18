Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Potlatchdeltic were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 16,826 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 37.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 29.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 901,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,301,000 after acquiring an additional 205,919 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCH opened at $37.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $45.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.98 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.45.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Potlatchdeltic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

In other news, Director Larry Peiros purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

