Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 11,673 Shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 68.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,427 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,673 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Popular were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,024 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 630.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 19.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 710,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,869,000 after purchasing an additional 113,739 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 69.2% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 287,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BPOP shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Popular from $66.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Popular from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of BPOP opened at $39.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.53. Popular Inc has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $599.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.57 million. Popular had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

