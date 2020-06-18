Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,180 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,356,000. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $82.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

