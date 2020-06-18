Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,993 Shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,728 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Macro by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 24,037 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Banco Macro by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Banco Macro by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 112,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Banco Macro by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 19.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Banco Macro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE BMA opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. Banco Macro SA ADR has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $77.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $436.93 million during the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 43.05%. Analysts predict that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

