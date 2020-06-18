Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 7,241 Shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,241 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Navistar International were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Navistar International by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Navistar International by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Navistar International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Navistar International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Navistar International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Shares of Navistar International stock opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.34. Navistar International Corp has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $38.00.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.34. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Navistar International Corp will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

NAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Navistar International from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Navistar International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Navistar International in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.89.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.