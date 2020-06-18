Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 9,262 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,262 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 51,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jay H. Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $8,322. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Neil H. Shah bought 26,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $172,860.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,890.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 119,927 shares of company stock worth $659,258. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $279.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $17.45.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HT. ValuEngine raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

