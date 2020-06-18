Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,742 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Gladstone Land worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAND. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 49.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 33,381 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 49,940 shares in the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Land stock opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22. Gladstone Land Corp has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $341.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Land Corp will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.0447 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAND. B. Riley lifted their price target on Gladstone Land from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.28.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

