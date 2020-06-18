Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 97.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,017 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Avalara were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 724.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $119.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.41. Avalara Inc has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Avalara from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Avalara from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Avalara from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avalara from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.03.

In related news, Director William Ingram sold 103,509 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $10,041,408.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,564.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 25,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,648,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 844,223 shares in the company, valued at $89,445,426.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,647 shares of company stock worth $32,385,236. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

