Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,579 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Avalara by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $99,526.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,512,637.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $321,040.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,662.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,647 shares of company stock worth $32,385,236 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVLR shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Avalara from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Avalara from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Avalara in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Avalara from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Avalara from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.03.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $119.58 on Thursday. Avalara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.41.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

