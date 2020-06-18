Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Axis Capital by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,889,000 after acquiring an additional 153,623 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axis Capital by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axis Capital by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,533,000 after acquiring an additional 181,279 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,103,000 after buying an additional 322,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

AXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Axis Capital from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Axis Capital from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Axis Capital from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.14.

AXS opened at $41.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.90. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $67.51.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.02). Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is presently 65.08%.

In other news, Director Anne Melissa Dowling purchased 1,400 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $50,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,323 shares in the company, valued at $118,863.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Davis purchased 225,000 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.61 per share, for a total transaction of $8,912,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,373.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 576,400 shares of company stock worth $23,109,328. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Axis Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

