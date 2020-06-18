B. Riley Increases Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $30.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target raised by stock analysts at B. Riley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.91% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INVH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.23. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.22, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $449.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,607,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,265,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,918,000 after buying an additional 973,954 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 92.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,368,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,535,000 after buying an additional 8,819,793 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,256,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,329,000 after buying an additional 3,246,217 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 6.8% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,360,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,764,000 after buying an additional 726,368 shares during the period.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.