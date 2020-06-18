Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 42,977 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 284.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,977 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Federal Signal worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $2,171,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 129,872 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 516,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.51 per share, with a total value of $26,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

FSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Sidoti lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $30.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $35.75.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.78 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 17.88%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.