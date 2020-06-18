Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 192,787 Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 192,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Verra Mobility as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Verra Mobility by 40.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $11.07 on Thursday. Verra Mobility Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $116.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Verra Mobility in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

