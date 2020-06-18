Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTT. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst stock opened at $23.95 on Thursday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

