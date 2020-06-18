Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 38,591 Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 38,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQI opened at $48.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.56. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $61.73.

