Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,772 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,005,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,298,000 after buying an additional 84,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,817,000 after buying an additional 12,595 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Stephens raised Stock Yards Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Paul J. Bickel III purchased 12,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.58 per share, with a total value of $372,311.50. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 12,411 shares of company stock worth $379,459. 6.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $35.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $800.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.37%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

