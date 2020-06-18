Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 19.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 134.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 39,253 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $104.73 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $108.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.20 and its 200 day moving average is $92.70.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

